A10 Posts Revenue of $64 Million, up 13% YoY

A10 Networks reported record revenue of $64.0 million for Q4 2016, up 13 percent year-over-year. There was a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million or $0.03 per share.



“The fourth quarter was a strong close to the year with revenue exceeding guidance and growing 13 percent year-over-year to reach $64 million. Our record performance was driven by strong demand for our security solutions and continued expansion with cloud provider, service provider and web-scale customers,” said Lee Chen, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks. “We also continued to drive leverage through our operating structure to make significant improvements in our bottom-line results, while at the same time, investing in key areas of our business."

