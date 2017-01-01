Zscaler Adds Charles Giancarlo to Board of Directors

Zscaler, which delivers cloud security services, announced the appointment of Charles Giancarlo to its Board of Directors.



Giancarlo is the former Chief Technology and Development Officer for Cisco Systems and now serves as a Managing Director at Silver Lake Partners.



"Zscaler is what we would have built a decade ago if only we had foreseen the critical role that security would play in making the internet safe for business," said Giancarlo. "Zscaler is leading the next wave of security in a world where data and applications are rapidly moving to the cloud and people expect to have access to all their information from anywhere using any device. In this new world, security needs a completely new approach. Zscaler is architected from the ground up on the belief that all devices are suspect and network perimeters no longer exist."