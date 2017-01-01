Zayo with Inter Data Center Wavelength Contract with E-commerce Company

Zayo has been selected by a global e-commerce company to provide wavelength connectivity between two of the company’s data centers in Nevada and a data center in Utah. The solution includes four 100G diverse routes between the Nevada data centers and two 100G routes to Salt Lake City. The routes leverage Zayo’s existing fiber, including its recently completed Salt Lake to Sacramento network.



“In this case, the customer is looking for a competitive advantage, which our low-latency wavelength solution provides,” said Matthew Brouker, vice president of Wavelength at Zayo. “It’s an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded network to provide the customer with a solution to execute their latency-sensitive e-commerce strategies.”



