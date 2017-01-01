Windstream Introduces SD-WAN Powered by VeloCloud

Windstream introduced its software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution powered by VeloCloud that uses SDN to dynamically route traffic over a combination of private and public access types to reach multiple locations.



Windstream said its new service helps customers maintain control over their network from a convenient centralized location rather than requiring them to manage various routers, firewalls and switches. It also simplifies management and monitoring by presenting comprehensive information to the customer in a unified management console - a "single pane of glass."













"SD-WAN is another example of Windstream partnering with enterprise customers to deliver reliable, secure communications solutions that fuel productivity and growth," said Joe Harding, enterprise chief marketing officer at Windstream. "By including SD-WAN as another solution in our portfolio of managed WAN services, Windstream offers mid- to large-sized enterprise customers the same technology advantages that large enterprises enjoy, which include custom-designed networks and services, as well as a highly responsive support team."