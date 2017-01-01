Windstream Introduces SD-WAN Powered by VeloCloud

Windstream introduced its software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution powered by VeloCloud that uses SDN to dynamically route traffic over a combination of private and public access types to reach multiple locations.
Windstream said its new service helps customers maintain control over their network from a convenient centralized location rather than requiring them to manage various routers, firewalls and switches. It also simplifies management and monitoring by presenting comprehensive information to the customer in a unified management console - a "single pane of glass."
