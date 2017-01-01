Wi-Fi Trends Take Center Stage in 2017

by Shane Buckley, CEO, Xirrus



From an unprecedented DNS outage that temporarily paralyzed the entire internet, to the evolution of federated identity for simple, secure access to Wi-Fi and applications, 2016 had its mix of growing pains and innovative steps forward.



Here’s why 2017 will shape up into an interesting year for Wi-Fi technology.



IoT will create continued security issues on global networks

LTE networks won’t impact Wi-Fi usage

The push toward federated identity will continue in 2017