Viptela Hires Praveen Akkiraju as Its New CEO

Viptela, a start-up offering SD-WAN solutions, named Praveen Akkiraju as its new CEO, replacing Amir Khan, co-founder and current CEO, who will continue playing an active role as President and board member.



Mr. Akkiraju has served as CEO of VCE for the past four years, where he led the converged infrastructure provider to the No.1 market share position, while tripling revenues to $2.1B and achieving profitability. Prior to VCE, he spent more than 19 years at Cisco, including his last role as senior vice president & general manager of Cisco’s Enterprise Networking group.



“In just four years, Viptela has pioneered the SD-WAN market and is now the most widely deployed solution in the industry. We are thrilled that Praveen is joining us to accelerate the next phase of our growth,” said Amir Khan. “Praveen has built and led some of the fastest growing businesses in data center and enterprise networking. He is passionate about working with customers across the enterprise, service provider and SMB markets to enable their next generation WAN transformation.”“Our customers are going through a fundamental transition in their business models and technology architecture. As pioneers of SD-WAN, Viptela is uniquely positioned to simplify the critical infrastructure connecting users at the edge of the network to applications in the cloud,” said Praveen Akkiraju, CEO of Viptela. “Great products and companies are built on making the right design choices and I believe Viptela got it right by starting with a rock solid routing infrastructure to create a scalable and secure fabric which delivers a range of services from SD-WAN to security to seamless cloud connectivity.”Viptela is backed by Redline Capital, Northgate Capital and Sequoia Capital.