Viavi Delivers 40 Gbps Wire Rate Analytics, Traffic and Storage

Viavi Solutions introduced its latest Observer Platform featuring 40 Gbps wire rate analytics, traffic, and storage with real-time reporting.



Key updates to the Observer Platform include:





Custom-designed Gen3 capture card with 40 Gbps capture rate and accelerated analytics, providing the industry’s fastest access to stored packet data and analysis

Fault-tolerant custom enclosures support four years of uninterrupted, 100% duty-cycle, line-rate capture without dropping a single packet for the ultimate in transaction visibility and peace of mind

Standard operational network, application, and unified communications workflows are automated to mirror the way IT teams approach these three most common types of issues enabling faster analysis and resolution

All new models are tailored to customer use cases, accommodating any location, network, or data center configuration.

“More than just metadata, Viavi delivers the purity of complete forensic data at 40 Gbps wire-rate data center speeds to help ensure troubleshooting and threat intelligence information is always available,” said Douglas Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise & Cloud Business Unit, Viavi Solutions.