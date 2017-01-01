Verizon Enterprise Looks to SevOne for SD-WAN Visibility

Verizon is working with SevOne to deliver added levels of visibility into the performance of its Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD WAN) services.



The solution provides an integrated Web interface giving enterprise clients gain an end-to-end view of services spanning the physical and virtual network. Some highlights:





Analyze performance of the hybrid WAN to help enhance delivery of applications to users

Correlate disparate metrics into a single-services view spanning the SD WAN, application performance and the supporting infrastructure

Automate baseline performance metrics that drive predictive alerts on service performance

Unify performance metrics across network, security and applications

Provide speed to intelligence at scale across the global enterprise footprint

Digital transformation simplifies, yet increases complexity

“Companies are well into their journeys with next-generation virtualized environments toaccelerate their businesses, yet many don’t have the required level of operational insight,” said Jack Sweeney, CEO, SevOne. “The collaboration between SevOne and Verizon provides organizations with unprecedented business agility that allows them to proactively manage more of their digital infrastructure, visualize and report and troubleshoot quickly.”“Verizon's SD WAN portfolio is a major milestone in our company's multi-stage journey toward fully virtualizing the network and delivering virtual business services that help increase reliability, agility and efficiency,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of networking and innovation. “This initiative plays a major part in our overall enterprise digital transformation strategy, in which we are committed to helping clients accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive edge through simplified management and cost control.”