U.S. Army Awards $62 Million Cloud Contract to IBM

The U.S. Army awarded a five-year, multi-million dollar contract to IBM to build, manage and operate a cloud solution for the Redstone Arsenal, near Huntsville, Ala.



The solution is part of the Army Private Cloud Enterprise (APCE) program, a one-year task order with four additional one-year options under the Army Private Cloud 2 (APC2) contract.* If the Army exercises all options, the contract would be worth approximately $62 million over the five years.



In addition to building the infrastructure, IBM will provide the Army with Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) services, enabling it to provision computing power on an as-needed basis for the most efficient and cost-effective IT. The Army also will begin migrating applications to the private cloud, moving up to 35 applications to the private cloud in the first year.

“With this project, we’re beginning to bring the IT infrastructure of the U.S. Army into the 21st century,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Ferrell, U.S. Army CIO. “Cloud computing is a game-changing architecture that provides improved performance with high efficiency, all in a secure environment.”



http://www.ibm.com/cloud-computing









IBM announced new hybrid cloud all-flash storage solutions as well as new software capabilities that allow clients to store their v