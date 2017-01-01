Turkcell 5G Test Hits 24.7 Gbps in 15 Mhz Spectrum with Ericsson

Turkcell and Ericsson completed Turkey’s 5G test, achieving download speeds of 24.7 Gbps on the 15 GHz spectrum, the broadest available. The tests were held at Turkcell’s Kucukyali Plaza in Istanbul.



“This test on the 15GHz spectrum is also very significant as it points to the kind of future that awaits us. While we at Turkcell continue to work hard to build one of the world’s strongest 4.5G network, this trial also makes us one of the first companies in the world to test 5G technologies," stated Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell's Senior Vice President of Network Technologies. "Our goal is not only to make Turkey into one of the first countries to adopt 5G, but also to develop 5G technologies here in Turkey, in other words to make Turkey into a country that not only uses but also produces key next generation communications technologies.”