Turbonomic Secures $50 Million for Hybrid Cloud Management

Turbonomic (formerly VMTurbo), which offers an autonomic performance platform for the hybrid cloud, secured an additional $50 million in financing led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.



Turbonomic’s autonomic performance platform for the hybrid cloud enables environments to self-manage to assure performance of any application. Turbonomic’s patented autonomic decision engine dynamically matches application demand with infrastructure supply in real time, to maintain environments in a healthy state.



Turbonomic said it is helping customers to manage 2.9 million dynamic workloads in real-time, improving application performance while reducing costs – not only in their on-premises data centers, but also in their public, private, and hybrid clouds – managing both legacy and cloud-native applications.For the latest funding round, General Atlantic joined existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Highland Capital, Globespan, and Iconiq. Gary Reiner, former Chief Information Officer of General Electric and current Operating Partner of General Atlantic, will join the company’s Board of Directors.“General Atlantic is a world-class investment firm, and Gary Reiner is a world-class IT leader and strategist,” said Bill Veghte, Executive Chairman of Turbonomic. “Their investment and participation is a tribute to the progress the company is making and the opportunity in front of us to dramatically improve IT efficiency and experience. We’re thrilled to have Gary on board to help us grow and scale.”