Tricentis Raises $165 Million for Software Test Automation

Tricentis, which specializes in agile market leading software testing tools for enterprises, announced $165 million in Series B financing from Insight Venture Partners, a leading global private equity and venture capital firm. Tricentis is based in Vienna, Austria and has offices worldwide.







Tricentis claims more than 400 enterprise customers – including HBO, Whole Foods, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange and UBS - for its Tosca suite, which achieves 10 times the test-automation efficiency of tools that employ manual scripting.“Today’s predominately manual software testing processes fail to meet the needs of today’s Agile and DevOps initiatives, which require highly-accelerated development cycles and, at the same time, a strict accounting for the business risks associated with rapid, iterative code changes,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis.https://www.tricentis.com/