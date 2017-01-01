Trend Micro Intros Next Gen TippingPoint Intrusion Prevention Systems

Trend Micro released its TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS), including a first-to-market standalone NGIPS solution that delivers up to 100 Gb inspection throughput with low latency.



The new TippingPoint 7600NX intrusion prevention system is designed to protect data centers and enterprise networks in real-time from known, undisclosed and unknown vulnerabilities without adversely affecting network performance.



“Customers with high traffic environments require a solution that can operate seamlessly and help prioritize the threats they need to focus on first,” said Don Closser, vice president and general manager for Trend Micro TippingPoint. “Our 100 Gb solution’s superior performance as well as exclusive insight into undisclosed vulnerability data through our Zero Day Initiative program provides them real-time, accurate threat prevention between vulnerability discovery and patch availability.”



The TippingPoint 7540NX NGIPS is also available with up to 40 Gb inspection throughput.



http://www.trendmicro.com/us/business/network-security/intrusion-prevention-system