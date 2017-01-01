Telia Carrier Upgrades Submarine Cables in the Baltic Sea

Telia Carrier has established a new route stretching from Stockholm to St. Petersburg via Tallinn, and has upgraded multiple submarine cables to future proof its network, bringing lower latency and additional capacity. The company said this new route, which is the most direct route possible from Stockholm to St. Petersburg at just under 900 km, further diversifies its network and enables 100G+ services to carriers, content and cloud providers in the Baltics, Russia and beyond.



The new route also allows Telia Carrier to service the increase in traffic coming into Europe from Asia via terrestrial cable routes from the East as well as directly from Russia.



"As our network becomes more meshed throughout Eastern Europe and the Baltics, we are continuing to build out eastward to stay ahead of content demand and the resulting backbone traffic in the region," said Johan Godal, global product manager, wavelength and network outsourcing services at Telia Carrier. "By extending the route from Sweden to Russia and upgrading the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea, we can now offer high capacity and low latency services via a highly-meshed network throughout the region."



http://www.teliacarrier.com





