Talari Announces Managed Edge SD-WAN

Talari Networks introduced an SD-WAN Managed Edge service delivery platform built to support the requirements of MSPs, ASPs and CSPs seeking to provide managed SD-WAN capability to their customers.



Scalable, multi-tenant administration with a master controller that enables MSPs to centrally manage thousands of discrete network nodes;

Cost-effective delivery of key branch services including SD-WAN, routing and firewall on a single edge device;

Deployment flexibility with support for physical, virtual, and cloud datacenter & branch deployment models;

Financial options that enable solution acquisition via perpetual license or annual subscription;

Integration with OpenStack to support hybrid data center and WAN DevOps.

Talari Managed Edge incorporates the following features and capabilities:“Adoption of managed SD-WAN services is accelerating in the U.S. and around the world,” said Mark Masur, Talari CEO. “We’ve built Talari Managed Edge to help MSPs succeed in the SD-WAN services business by enabling them to deliver and monetize the last mile of failsafe network reliability to their customers,” Masur added.