T-Mobile Pushes LTE to Near 1 Gbps with Nokia

T-Mobile pushed LTE speeds to near 1 Gbps in a demonstration using Nokia's deployed 4.5G Pro technology.



The demonstration, conducted at T-Mobile's lab in Bellevue, Washington, encompassed technologies currently live in the operator's network, including carrier aggregation, 256 QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) and 4x4 MIMO (Multiple Input and Multiple Output) on Nokia's commercially available radio access hardware.



T-Mobile has already launched 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM modulation. Its network currently provides speeds up to 400 Mbps.



Overview of the demo solution:





Three-carrier aggregation technology using Bands 2 and 66.

4X4 MIMO technology for doubling peak speeds.

256 QAM, which is a higher order modulation scheme that allows an increase in peak data rates of up to 30% compared to 64 QAM.

Nokia commercial LTE eNodeB.

"We've had the fastest LTE network for the last three straight years, but we never stop innovating. We demonstrated nearly 1 Gbps speeds over the air on LTE with our long-standing strategic partner, Nokia, to show how much more our network can do to achieve higher speeds and superior performance."