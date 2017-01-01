T-Mobile Boosts Capacity in Houston Sites 20X Ahead of Super Bowl

T-Mobile has permanently increased 4G LTE capacity nearly 20x in and around Houston’s NRG Stadium and more than 10x at area airports, venues and hotels in the last year in anticipation of the upcoming Super Bowl.



“When carriers get ready for big events, they just bring in a lot of temporary, short-term fixes. That’s not how we roll, so when we souped up T-Mobile’s network in Houston, we did it permanently and all through the city -- not just in one place and not just for the weekend,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. “For us, just being the fastest and most advanced LTE network is never enough. We push the limits every day, and I predict T-Mobile’s LTE network will be the fastest at this year’s game, just as we were last year!”The boost was achieved by using more LTE spectrum, including Extended Range LTE; three carrier aggregation for a total of 35+35 MHz of LTE; new small cells and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS); 4x4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM).