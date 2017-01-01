T-Mobile Adds 2.1M Customers in Q4 to Reach 71.5M in Total

T-Mobile added 2.1 million net customers in Q4, bringing its total customer count to 71.5 million at year-end 2016 and marking the fifteenth consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has generated more than 1 million net customer additions. Full-year 2016 also marked the third consecutive year that T-Mobile added more than 8 million net customers.



T-Mobile also saw ongoing strength in branded postpaid customers, reporting branded postpaid net customer additions of 1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Branded postpaid phone net customer additions were 933,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing the total branded postpaid phone net customer additions to approximately 13 million since the end of the first quarter of 2013, when T-Mobile launched the first Un-carrier initiative.



