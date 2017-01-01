Sprint Names Néstor Cano as COO

Sprint named Néstor Cano to the newly created position of chief operating officer, a position where he will be responsible for delivering operational excellence, driving further expense reductions, and strengthening systems and processes across the business.



Cano most recently was president of European Operations at Tech Data, one of the world’s largest distributors of IT products and services. Cano also held other senior executive roles at the company where he fixed management processes and controls to drive the best-ever profit in the company’s European operations. Before joining Tech Data, Cano held positions with technology companies in Spain, including Tronik and CCR Informatica.