Source Photonics Invests in Next Generation FTTx

Source Photonics has expanded investments in its market leading 10G PON OLT and ONU product lines to support the upcoming fixed access network upgrade cycle from EPON and GPON to 10GEPON and XG(S)PON.



The company said its investment at all levels of manufacturing, including laser chips and advanced optical modules, will enable continuing leadership as the highest volume vertically integrated provider in the market. This contrasts with several industry participants who have publicly announced an exit from the FTTx transceiver market due to eroding margins and declining competitiveness.



Leveraging its vertically integrated business model and state-of-the-art LEAN manufacturing facilities, the company’s investments include capacity to support EML laser diode and optical sub-assembly volumes projected by customers and policy regulators.



“Over the last two years, we successfully ramped our 100G product line to world class levels of performance. We are excited to expand this operating infrastructure as we support early deployments of next generation FTTx networks,” stated Doug Wright, CEO of Source Photonics.



10GEPON OLT modules manufactured on the expanded lines are in production and currently available for order. XGPON and XGSPON OLT modules expected to release later this year will leverage the same manufacturing assets.



