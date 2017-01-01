SiTime Delivers Automotive MEMS Oscillators

SiTime introduced two families of AEC-Q100-qualified MEMS oscillators that offer a combination of the widest frequency range, tightest stability at ±20 ppm and the best reliability.



The SiT2024/25 and SiT8924/25 oscillators are designed for ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) compliant automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle Ethernet, powertrain and electronic control units (ECUs).



The new MEMS-based oscillators are available in a SOT23-5 leaded package to enable visual inspection and the best solder joint reliability, especially in hot and cold environments. The SiT8924/25 oscillators, available in industry-standard QFN footprints as small as 2.0 x 1.6 mm, are ideal for camera modules and other small form factor systems.



SiTime’s automotive oscillators are 30 times more robust than quartz oscillators and deliver the following features and benefits.

AEC-Q100 qualified, Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C), Grade 2 (-40°C to +105°C) and extended temperature range (-55°C to +125°C)

SiT2024/2025: SOT23-5 leaded package for best board-level solder-joint reliability and ease-of-use in manufacturing and test

SiT8924/8925: Five package options in industry-standard oscillator footprints

Excellent frequency stability at ±20 ppm for best timing margin

Highest reliability at over 1 billion hours MTBF (< 1 FIT)

Best shock resistance at 50,000 g

Best vibration resistance at 70 g

Lowest vibration sensitivity (g-sensitivity) at 0.1 ppb/g

Widest frequency range of 1 to 137 MHz with 6 decimal places of accuracy

Unique, programmable output drive strength for EMI reduction

Supply voltage options of 1.8V, 2.5 to 3.3V

Some highlights:“The automotive industry is going through a massive transformation, with new features such as advanced safety and driver assistance systems, electrification, automation and real-time big data analytics. The usage of electronic components in automobiles is increasing rapidly and requires stringent levels of quality, reliability and performance,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “MEMS technologies are playing a significant role in this transformation. SiTime is leveraging our revolutionary silicon MEMS, advanced analog technology and standard semiconductor packaging to provide unique timing solutions that deliver the highest reliability and dynamic performance under extreme temperatures, shock and vibration.”Separately, SiTime also announced that its Elite Platform Super-TCXOs were named the Product of the Year by Electronic Products. The Elite Platform Super-TCXOs, which are designed for timing in telecom and networking equipment, deliver 30 times better dynamic performance, 10 times better dynamic stability, and 20 times better vibration resistance (g sensitivity).