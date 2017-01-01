SentinelOne Secures $70 Million for Endpoint Security

SentinelOne, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, raised an additional $70 million in Series C financing for its next generation endpoint security powered by machine learning and dynamic behavior analysis.



SentinelOne unifies endpoint threat prevention, detection and response in a single platform driven by sophisticated machine learning and intelligent automation. SentinelOne said its solution enables organizations to detect malicious behavior across multiple vectors, to rapidly eliminate threats with fully-automated, and to adapt their defenses against the most advanced cyber attacks.



Redpoint Ventures led the round along with new investment from Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s firm, Sound Ventures. Existing investors Third Point Ventures, Data Collective, Granite Hill Capital Partners, Westly Group, and SineWave Ventures also participated in the round, bringing the total investment in SentinelOne to more than $110 million to date.



“Confidence remains dismally low when it comes to traditional antivirus’ ability to stop anything but the most mundane threats. Even vendors that are now touting machine learning-based file-scanning, and artificial intelligence capabilities are in fact pursuing a very narrow approach, and only an incremental improvement – if any – to a much broader problem,” said Tomer Weingarten, co-founder and CEO of SentinelOne. “The time is now to migrate away from these ineffective technologies that remain focused on only a subset of threats and replace with a next-generation endpoint protection platform that’s been tested and proven to stop even the most advanced cyber threats.”



