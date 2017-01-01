SEA-US Trans-Pacific Cable Access in CoreSite’s L.A. Data Centers

CoreSite will be the access point for the SEA-US Trans-Pacific Cable System in its Los Angeles data center campus.



Specifically, SEA-US’s Submarine Line Terminating Equipment (SLTE) will be hosted by CoreSite and directly connect the West Coast of the U.S. with Indonesia and the Philippines, including Manado in Indonesia, Davao in Southern Philippines; Piti in the territory of Guam; as well as Honolulu (on the island of Oahu), Hawaii.



The SEA-US system, which spans approximately 15,000 kilometers, is configured with 2-fiber-pairs for an initial capacity of 20 Tbps. The SEA-US system bypasses the is expected to begin operating during the second quarter of 2017.



The CoreSite Los Angeles campus includes two data center facilities – LA1, also known as One Wilshire, and LA2 with over 424,000 square feet of scalable space in downtown Los Angeles, connected by robust dark-fiber assets. With over 500 current customers, 240 of which are networks.



“CoreSite drives high-performance solutions to business requirements by connecting strategic communities of interest supported by best-in-class network and computing services,” said Paul Szurek, CEO of CoreSite. “The SEA-US submarine cable system will be the sixth subsea cable to offer direct access from our Los Angeles campus, augmenting the importance of CoreSite’s data center platform in the trans-Pacific route to key Indonesian and Asian markets.”



he SEA-US trans-Pacific cable system is backed by a consortium of seven investing companies, including PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, Globe Telecom, Hawaiian Telecom, Teleguam Holdings, GTI Corporation, RAM Telecom International (RTI), and Telkom USA.



