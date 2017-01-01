SEA-US Cable Secures FCC License

Hawaiian Telcom confirmed that the Federal Communication Commission has approved the landing license for the new Southeast Asia – U.S. (SEA-US) fiber cable system. The company noted that the SEA-US undersea fiber cable has been successfully connected at the shore-end in Hermosa Beach, California where construction of the cable landing station is expected to be completed later this month. The ship laying the submarine fiber is en route to Honolulu, scheduled to arrive in February.





The $250 million SEA-US cable system is designed to bypass congested, earthquake-prone regions (Luzon Straight) and optimize stable connectivity. It will deliver an initial 20 terabit per second (Tb/s) capacity.SEA-US consortium members include Globe Telecom (Manila, Philippines), GTA (Tamuning, Guam), GTI (Los Angeles, California), RTI (San Francisco, California), Telin (Jakarta, Indonesia), and Telkom USA (Los Angeles, California).“Hawaiian Telcom invested $25 million to become an owner and operator of SEA-US, the most technologically advanced trans-Pacific cable system providing the fastest direct access between the U.S. and Indonesia,” said CEO Scott Barber. “With this investment, we have added needed broadband capacity, which will serve the state of Hawai?i for many years to come. SEA-US will connect Hawai?i to more than two billion people in the Philippines, Indonesia and Southeast Asia, as well as the mainland U.S., providing the infrastructure to launch new economic opportunities.”