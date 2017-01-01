Sandvine wins $4 million deal for application-based pricing and business intelligence at Tier 1 operator

Sandvine announced orders totaling over $4 million from a Tier 1 converged mobile/fixed communications service provider (CSP) headquartered in Sandvine's APAC sales region.



Sandvine said this customer will use its PTS 32000 series platform and software licenses to launch application-based service plans for subscribers so that they can select the plan that best suits their Internet usage preferences. Additionally, Sandvine's business intelligence products, including Network Analytics and the Record Generator feature, will give the CSP unparalleled, actionable insight into Internet traffic on its network. Together, the business intelligence capabilities provide the CSP with the flexibility to view key metrics on network traffic and quality of experience for the user in pre-configured dashboards or in customized formats, either within the Sandvine product or as part of the CSP's Big Data solution.