RETN Deploys Infinera Cloud Xpress

RETN, which operates a backbone network that stretches over 32,000 kilometers of fiber and connects 29 countries across Europe, Asia and North America, has deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress for connectivity between Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna.



The Infinera Cloud Xpress delivers a 500 Gb/s super-channel in a compact, two rack unit appliance for efficient transport of Ethernet services. Cloud Xpress also incorporates Infinera’s Instant Bandwidth technology to allow customers to software-activate line-side bandwidth in 100 Gb/s increments as and when needed, closely matching their end-customer demands.



RETN has been operating Infinera’s Intelligent Transport Networks for several years to enable construction, modernization and upgrade of its DWDM cross-border network ring infrastructure in Europe and Russia, including major transboundary routes across Scandinavia and Ukraine. In 2015, RETN announced deployment of 500 Gb/s super-channels using the Infinera DTN-X packet optical platform across its pan-European network. RETN selected the Infinera Cloud Xpress to provide 100 Gb/s DWDM services on two of its routes in Western Europe.



“RETN is experiencing growth in high-traffic regional networks across Europe,” said Tony O’Sullivan, RETN COO. “RETN prides itself on being an early adopter of new and innovative technologies. As we upgrade our networks, we turn to innovators in the industry bringing new solutions to the market first, like Infinera. We are delighted to have successfully deployed Cloud Xpress to power our regional networks in Western Europe, enabling us to deliver simple, scalable and reliable services for our customers.”



“RETN’s deployment of the Cloud Xpress highlights the value the Cloud Xpress Family delivers to network operators globally,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Infinera. “The Cloud Xpress Family’s compact design, ease of use and scalability stand out, enabling operators to grow capacity rapidly while minimizing the cost of space and power.”



