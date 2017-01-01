Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Offers Dynamic Storage

Red Hat released a new version of its OpenShift Container Platform (v3.4) for enterprises looking to integrate Linux containers while offering dynamic storage provisioning for both traditional and cloud-native applications and multi-tenant capabilities that can support multiple applications, teams and deployment processes in a hybrid cloud environment. Kubernetes 1.4 forms the orchestration backbone of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.



New capabilities in the latest version include:





Next-level container storage with support for dynamic storage provisioning , allowing multiple storage types to be provisioned, and multi-tier storage exposure via quality-of-service labels in Kubernetes. Container-native storage, enabled by Red Hat Gluster Storage, which now supports dynamic provisioning and push button deployment, enhances the user experience running stateful and stateless applications on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. It makes the consumption and provisioning of application storage easier for developers to use. With Red Hat Gluster Storage, OpenShift customers get the added benefit of a software-defined, highly available and scalable storage solution that works across on-premises and public cloud environments and one that can be more cost efficient than traditional hardware-based or cloud-only storage services.

