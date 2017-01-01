PTC'17: Redefining Network Connectivity - PacketFabric



PacketFabric is a cloud computing company that is redefining connectivity services by applying cloud-based principles to provisioning, delivery, and billing. Will Charnock, PacketFabric's CEO, talks about changing the consumption model for network connectivity. Jezzibell Gilmore, VP of Business Development at PacketFabric, highlights some of the technical capabilities of the platform.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



https://youtu.be/A1i4IWO4qKo



