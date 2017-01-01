PTC'17: Next-Wave Network Interconnections - DE-CIX





2016 was an eventful year for DE-CIX with the launch of the fastest-growing Internet Exchange in Madrid, the widely-distributed exchange in New York, and a new presence in Istanbul, Marseille, and Palermo, addressing the future traffic exchange requirements for African and Middle Eastern networks.



In this video, Ivo Ivanov discusses the next advances for network interconnection. It's going to be an eventful year as DE-CIX brings to market new classes of network interconnections.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



https://youtu.be/LJptj7FaHWM



