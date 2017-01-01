PTC'17: Internationalising Data Centres for China





China is likely to become the world's largest data centre market. Chayora is a world-class infrastructure developer based in Hong Kong with a primary focus on building data centre platforms in China.



In this video, Chris Miller, Global Client Director at Chayora, discusses the company's operational strengths and prospects for growth in China.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



https://youtu.be/lzxY-lxONog



