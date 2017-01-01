Procera Cites 177% Increase in virtualized network deployments during 2016

Procera Networks announced a record number of contract wins and deployments during the past 12 months including 36 new tier one service provider contracts in 2016 alone. The company said its cumulative deployment of its virtualized DPI technology also increased to over 50 tier one and tier two operator installs, confirming it's become central to operator NFV strategies.



Procera's technology is regularly used for traffic management, policy charging and control, IT and regulatory analytics among tier one and tier two fixed, mobile, Wi-Fi, and satellite providers. Its network management and DPI technology is also increasingly being deployed in a virtualized format.



During 2016, Procera saw a 177% increase in virtualized commercial deployments compared to the year before. The company also expects this growth to continue and that it will far exceed



"Procera saw significant market momentum in 2016 and had record bookings, sales, and deployments. Our growth has been fueled by the strength of our core technology's ability to reveal more granular OTT analytics than our competition and by the flexibility and robustness of our virtualized delivery of those capabilities," said Lyn Cantor, President and CEO at Procera Networks. "Additionally, our customers have been very enthusiastic in our portfolio of over 100 different use cases based on our global learnings and how quickly we can deploy our solutions to help them manage and optimize their networks."



