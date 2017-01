Private Equity Firms Acquire Source Photonics

A private equity consortium led by Redview Capital and Asia-IO, with participation from investors including TR Capital, Axiom Asia and Aberdeen Asset Management, has acquired Source Photonics from Francisco Partners.



Source Photonics is a global provider of communications and data connectivity components, including 100G QSFP28 modules.



Source Photonics was originally acquired by Francisco Partners in October 2010 as a carve-out from MRV Communications.



“Francisco Partners was an excellent partner in our transformation at Source Photonics,” said Doug Wright, Source Photonics Chief Executive Officer. “FP provided the strategic support and resources to enable the company to execute on our plan and invest in new technologies. These investments helped us strengthen our product offerings, optimize our operational capabilities, and enter new markets.”



Doug Wright continued, “We now have the building blocks in place to accelerate our growth in the global optical communications market and we look forward to working with Redview Capital and Asia-IO as we continue to execute on our strategic plan.”



http://www.sourcephotonics.com