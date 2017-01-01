Phantom Raises $13.5 Million for Community-Powered Security Automation & Orchestration

Phantom, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, announced $13.5 million in Series B funding for its community-powered security automation and orchestration platform.



Phantom said its platform automates and orchestrates security operations enabling analysts to achieve in seconds what may normally take hours or days to accomplish manually. Phantom Apps drive this by acting as the connective tissue to integrate the dozens of discrete point products that enterprises have deployed to secure their environment. The company recently reached an important milestone in surpassing 100 Apps, or distinct product integrations, supporting almost every category of security technology: reputation services, endpoint technologies, sandboxes, firewalls, and common mobile, virtual and cloud-based security solutions.



The funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins. Existing investors TechOperators Venture Capital, Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Foundation Capital, In-Q-Tel, Rein Capital, Zach Nelson, and John W. Thompson also participated in the round. Phantom has now raised more than $23 million in total.



“We are extremely excited to partner with Kleiner Perkins,” said Oliver Friedrichs, Founder & CEO of Phantom. “Ted Schlein has been a force of nature in the security industry and has helped to build great companies such as Mandiant, ArcSight, Internet Security Systems, Lifelock, Carbon Black and Fortify.”



http://www.phantom.us