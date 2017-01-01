Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF – Automating Carrier Networks





Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF provides an update on key MEF initiatives to enable orchestrated Third Network services over automated networks. He notes that MEF is seeing “huge demand” to develop “East-West” APIs for orchestration across multiple providers. MEF also is working on “North-South” APIs to orchestrate services over multiple technology domains within a single operator. Stay tuned for news in the coming months about MEF’s expanded certification programs centered on orchestrated services and open APIs.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



See video: https://youtu.be/oVYvbaq4djA



