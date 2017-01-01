PacketFabric Unveils its Ethernet Cloud Networking Platform

PacketFabric, a start-up based in Culver City, California emerged from stealth to launch an Ethernet-based cloud networking platform in 11 metropolitan markets across North America that aims to redefine how enterprises procure, consume, and utilize networking connectivity services.





PacketFabric is a member of the NantWorks portfolio of companies.

The SDN-based, neutral layer-2 connectivity platform combines a completely automated network with terabit-scale performance. The company said its platform enables customers to instantaneously provision massively scalable network connectivity between any two or more points across its private backbone network. Users can dynamically provision capacity as needed to hundreds of different networks and major data center locations. PacketFabric’s any-to-any SDN-powered network facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 86 premier carrier-neutral colocation facilities across 11 U.S. markets at the time of launch.PacketFabric leverages an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal that provides visibility and control over the network traffic and services. Real-time analytics and interactive troubleshooting capabilities allow PacketFabric to offer the robustness of a packet-switched network, while ensuring consistent and reliable performance.“When we set out to create PacketFabric, our goal was to completely change the networking ecosystem, radically overhauling the way companies think about procuring and maintaining their networking services. To do that, we knew we needed to combine technologies from different disciplines in a way that had never before been achieved, and deliver truly disruptive scale and performance, consistent with the vision at NantWorks," said Richard Steenbergen, Chief Technology Officer of PacketFabric. “Our platform is uniquely designed to deliver on the requirements of next-generation networks, with a robust, custom-designed orchestration layer capable of provisioning tens of millions of virtual circuits. The platform includes a real-time telemetry system designed to collect and visualize network performance data and provide complete visibility and control. PacketFabric is built on optical and packet switching platforms capable of delivering hundreds of terabits per second.”