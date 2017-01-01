OVH Plans UK Data Centres

OVH is building its first UK data centre in the inner suburbs of London. The new facility, with a capacity of 40,000 servers is expected to be operational by the end of May 2017. It will be interconnected to OVH’s point of presence in London through a double fibre path, creating redundancy. Its proximity to two substations makes it possible to provide a high electrical capacity on site.



OVH said the first data centre will be less than half a millisecond in latency from OVH’s point of presence (PoP) in London. The facility benefits from a direct connection to its datacenters in Gravelines (then Roubaix and Paris), Amsterdam (then Brussels and Frankfurt), Montreal, and New York, through the fibre network that the OVH group has deployed worldwide to allow the lowest latency possible.



OVH is planning two additional data centres in the United Kingdom: the second site on the outskirts of London, and a third one that is sufficiently remote to be a recovery site outside the failure domain of the two other sites. These three datacenters will be interconnected, like the other datacenters of the group, through the vRack, a private network developed by OVH to facilitate the deployment of multisite infrastructures.



