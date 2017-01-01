Oracle to Acquire Apiary for API Framework

Oracle agreed to acquire Apiary, a start-up based in San Francisco that provides a framework and tools for developing application programming interfaces (APIs) for cloud-based applications and services. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Apiary said it has helped companies create hundreds of thousands of APIs. Its APIFlow framework spans the API creation lifecycle, including design, governance, testing, and documentation, while supporting API Blueprint and OpenAPI industry standards.



“Oracle’s API Integration Cloud enables companies to secure, consume, monetize, and analyze APIs,” said Amit Zavery, Senior Vice President, Integration Cloud, Oracle. “With Apiary, Oracle will also provide customers advanced capabilities to design and govern API’s, allowing companies to manage the entire API lifecycle and deliver integrated applications.”“Oracle customers will have unique access to a comprehensive API management platform providing control and increased agility, enabling them to focus on innovation,” said Jakub Nešetřil, Founder and CEO, Apiary. “We are excited to join Oracle and bring even more value to customers as part of Oracle’s Integration Cloud.”More information about this announcement is available athttp://www.oracle.com/apiary