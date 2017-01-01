O3b Networks Sees Growth Across Asia Pacifiv

O3b Networks ended 2016 contracting upwards of 7.5 Gbps throughout the Asia Pacific region, and generating an increase of approximately 30% year-on-year growth for the total used bandwidth.
The company said its fast growth in APAC was a direct result of the successful performance of its high throughput, low latency satellite-enabled network and growing demand for high-quality connectivity.
During 2016, all existing O3b APAC customers upgraded their contracted capacity and, most notably, two Tier-1 Telco providers were added to the company’s customer roster. In 2016 a number of the O3b APAC customers implemented ultra-high availability solutions, to further improve service up-time. In partnership with its customers, O3b has implemented both Site Diversity with additional O3b Terminals, and Hybrid Band diversity through SES C-Band satellite capacity, enabling mission critical services to be maintained through network restoration techniques. O3b is delivering these solutions through its O3b Network Services capabilities, combining unrivalled satellite performance with always-on networking.
http://www.o3bnetworks.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment