NTTPC to Offer Managed Cloud Service Using Viptela SD-WAN

NTTPC Communications Inc. (NTTPC), a premier telecommunications carrier in Japan, is using Viptela’s Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology for its first managed cloud network service called "Master’sONE".



The Master’sONE Service uses the Viptela SEN (Secure Extensible Network) to establish a secure overlay network across MPLS and Internet circuits. It enables the mixing and matching of a variety of connections including MPLS, broadband, 3G/4G LTE, satellite and point-to-point links, which customers and/or NTTPC engineers can manage as a single network. Viptela enables NTTPC to centrally create, control and enforce policies throughout the network to meet performance requirements for different application types including mobile, voice, data and video.“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NTTPC and help them roll out SD-WAN in Japan,” said Pepe Garcia, GM of Viptela, Japan & LATAM. “NTTPC joins a growing list of leading national and international carriers that have chosen Viptela to deliver managed SD-WAN services.”