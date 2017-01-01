NTT and Furukawa Announce 2 Joint Ventures for Optical Components

NTT Electronics Corporation and Furukawa Electric Co. agreed to establish two joint venture manufacturing companies for planar lightwave circuits and optical semiconductors. Both joint ventures will be based in Japan.
The companies said the deals were motivated by the need for stable and efficient supply capability of optical components has increased in response to the demand created by rapid growth in cloud services.
http://www.ntt-electronics.com/en/news/2016/12/ntt-electronics-and-furukawa-electric-establish-joint-venture.html
0 comments:
Post a Comment