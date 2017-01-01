Nokia Wins EUR 30M Contract with Bangladesh's Teletalk

Bangladesh's Teletalk awarded a contract to Nokia to improve coverage in rural areas not currently covered by 2G and 3G networks and enhance the quality of services in urban areas.



Under the agreement, Nokia's will supply its Single RAN technology to allow 2G, 3G and 4G technologies to run from a single platform. Teletalk will deploy the Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) platform, extending its service offerings in parts of the capital city, Dhaka, and five divisions including Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Barisal, covering 70% of Bangladesh.At the end of September 2016, Bangladesh had 66.86 million internet subscribers, out of which 62.9 million accessed the Internet on mobile, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.