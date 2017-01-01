Nokia Extends IP/MPLS for Power Distribution Smart Grids

Nokia introduced its 7705 SAR-Hm, an LTE/3G wireless router aimed bring IP/MPLS to the distribution networks of utilities and other vertical applications.



Nokia noted that many power utilities currently use narrowband or proprietary wireless solutions to connect their field devices to each other and the control center, with most remote devices have no connectivity at all.



The SAR-Hm uses standards-based LTE/3G and IP/MPLS technologies, and security features in both hardware and software implementations, including Network Group Encryption (NGE). The SAR Hm expands Nokia's mission critical WAN solution set, already deployed in over 100 utility customers globally.Sri Reddy, head of the IP Routing and Packet Core Business Unit for Nokia, said: "Power utilities worldwide are in the midst of a significant transformation as they gear up to meet new market forces, green environmental regulations and disruptive renewable energy technologies. Grid reliability, power quality and automation are all key areas that will require improved field area networks. We are excited to offer our utility customers wireless options for extending the proven, secure and reliable IP/MPLS services of our Service Router portfolio. This will not only allow them to modernize their field area operations with more automation and monitoring for improved grid reliability and power quality, it will position them well to maximize tomorrow's opportunities."http://www.nokia.com