Nokia Builds an Engineering Digital Assistant for Telecom Carriers

Nokia introduced "MIKA" a customized 'digital assistant' for helping the network engineers of telecom operators gain faster access to critical information.



MIKA - or Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant - is powered by the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform and underpinned by Nokia's services expertise. It will provide voice-dictated automated assistance to reduce time spent searching information resources, enabling operators to focus on key business tasks without being distracted by the complexities of multi-technology network environments.



Nokia said its MIKA - is the first digital assistant 'trained' specifically for the telecom industry.Igor Leprince, head of Global Services at Nokia, said: "Finding the right information is a daily challenge for telco engineers tasked with boosting network quality. MIKA taps into the power of the Nokia AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. MIKA is customized to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world."In addition to launching MIKA, Nokia introduces Predictive Repair, a service that will enable operators to reduce costs and improve network quality by moving away from break-fix approaches to hardware maintenance. This care service can predict hardware failures and recommend replacements up to 14 days in advance, with up to 95 percent accuracy. These recommendations will allow operators to improve efficiency by avoiding unnecessary site visits, wasted operations efforts, excessive inventory, and false 'No Fault Found' returns.