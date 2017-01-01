NJFX Completes Tier 3 Colocation Campus by the Shore

NJFX has completed the third and final phase of its Tier 3, carrier neutral facility linking the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The third phase of construction includes a brand new 64,800-square-foot colocation facility, which could accommodate compute-heavy and content-rich applications that not only require a diverse carrier ecosystem, but also robust power density. In North America, NJFX has seven United States backhaul providers preparing to serve private fiber backhaul to cities across country, all while bypassing New York City and other legacy infrastructure.



The completion of Phase III coincides with NJFX’s powering of its first customer cage that uses the company’s 432 tie cable to provide ubiquitous connectivity across the NJFX campus and its Cable Landing Station (CLS) Meet Me Room. Moving forward, carriers across the United States will begin the process of interconnecting the NJFX campus with their self-managed fiber cables, using the NJFX 8 POE’s designed to support well over 300 varying terrestrial and subsea fiber cables, thereby allowing on and off ramps between South America, Europe and the Caribbean via its Atlantic Ocean gateway.NJFX said its fully-built colocation campus now offers capacity for 1,000 cabinet equivalents with power densities up to 20kW/cabinet load.“2016 was an outstanding year for NJFX,” states Gil Santaliz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. “We launched the facility in September and since then have developed key strategic partnerships with a multitude of networks and successfully completed our data center commissioning. As we head into 2017, we look forward to further developing our campus’ ecosystem, one of the most robust and diverse in the market.”