New SEA-ME-WE 5 Cable Boasts 24 Tbps Capacity

Construction of the SEA-ME-WE (South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5) cable system is now complete. The project was backed by consortium of leading telecom operators.



The new submarine cable connects Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka, India, Pakistan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy and France.



Sea-Me-We 5 initially offer an aggregate capacity of 24 Tbps on 3-fibre pairs and the ability to carry 100G wavelengths. The SEA-ME-WE 5’s main endpoints are carrier-neutral/open Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and not just Cable Landing Stations (CLS).



The 19 SEA-ME-WE 5 member companies include Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), China Mobile International (CMI), China Telecom Global (CTG), China United Network Communications Group Company Limited (CU), Djibouti Telecom, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du),Myanmar Post and Telecom (MPT), Ooredoo, Orange, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), Sparkle, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT), Telecom Egypt (TE), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), TeleYemen, Turk Telekom International(TTI) and Trans World Associates (Pvt) Limited Pakistan (TWA)

Orange previously announced a construction and maintenance agreement for Sea-Me-We 5.In March 2014, Alcatel-Lucent and NEC both announced contract wins for the new SEA-ME-WE5 project.“The completion of the SE-ME-WE 5 project is a landmark system upgrade for all data users worldwide. This system facilitates a new age of digital transformation and innovation, catalysing greater economic activities, trade and growth across three continents.” noted Linette Lee, Chairperson, SEA-ME-WE 5 Consortium Management Committee. “I would like to thank all the members of the consortium for their unstinting support and commitment toward this project. Together, we collaborated across different time zones and overcame numerous challenges to achieve the complex integration of technologies as promised and on time.”