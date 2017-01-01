Network Visibility 2017 - Verizon





Network operators are in the early days of a significant transformation as they provide visibility and insight into the performance of applications running across their infrastructure. Paul Hooper, CEO of Gigamon, provides perspective on the power of visibility solutions to transform networks.



Customers want better visibility and Verizon is now providing end-to-end metrics of network services, says Greg Harris, Associate Director of Ethernet Services, Verizon.



