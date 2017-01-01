Managing the customer experience has to be the highest priority for Service Providers, says Andy Huckridge, Director of Service Provider Solutions at Gigamon. The next wave of software-defined services has started to roll.
Level 3 is keenly focused on the customer experience, says Adam Saenger, VP Product Development and Management, Level 3. The customer experience extends across a continuum of shop, buy, get, use, pay and renew. Each step needs to be assessed.
Series produced by Converge! Network Digest and sponsored by Gigamon.
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Network Visibility 2017 - Level 3 Communications
Sunday, January 29, 2017 Gigamon, Monitoring, Video No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment