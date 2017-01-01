Sunday, January 29, 2017

Network Visibility 2017 - Level 3 Communications

Managing the customer experience has to be the highest priority for Service Providers, says Andy Huckridge, Director of Service Provider Solutions at Gigamon.  The next wave of software-defined services has started to roll.

Level 3 is keenly focused on the customer experience, says Adam Saenger, VP Product Development and Management, Level 3. The customer experience extends across a continuum of shop, buy, get, use, pay and renew.  Each step needs to be assessed.

