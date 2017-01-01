NEC to Build 48 Tbps Subsea Cable from Hong Kong to Guam

NEC Corp. was awarded a contract by RTI Connectivity to supply a high capacity optical submarine cable for a new system connecting Hong Kong and Guam.



The 3,900 km Hong Kong Guam Cable System (HK-G) is scheduled to begin operation in January 2020, featuring 100 Gbps optical transmission capabilities that deliver a total capacity of more than 48 Tbps.



The HK-G is slated to connect in Guam with the SEA-US optical submarine cable system that directly connects Southeast Asia to the United States, and that NEC began constructing in March 2015.



"NEC is delighted to be selected as the supplier of the HK-G Submarine Cable planned by RTI Connectivity," said Mr. Toru Kawauchi, General Manager of NEC's Submarine Network Division. "With Guam becoming a new hub in the Pacific, we look forward to helping the RTI group of companies provide for the expanding Asia-Pacific demand for more connectivity."



The contract will partially utilize capital from the Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan's ICT and Postal Services (Japan ICT Fund).



