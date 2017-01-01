Molex takes 20% Stake in Excelfore for Smart Vehicles

Molex has acquired a 20% equity stake in Excelfore, a start-up based in Silicon Valley developing a cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation. Molex’s investment is part of a Series A round of funding in Excelfore, which is geadquartered in Fremont, CA with offices in China, Germany, India, and Japan,





Excelfore specializes in middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that support next-generation smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure. Excelfore automotive software products enable communication between automotive components and cloud-based servers, automotive fleet monitoring, and provision of Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) and Software Over the Air (SOTA) updates.“Smart mobility starts with innovative people and solutions to make intelligent vehicle designs a reality,” according to Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager of the Molex Connected Mobility Solutions Business Unit. “Together, Molex and Excelfore will provide complete intelligent vehicle systems integrating the hardware, software, and technical services needed to advance adoption of next-generation connected platforms in today’s vehicles.”