Mellanox Supplies Ethernet Switches/Adapters for Baidu's Machine Learning

Baidu, the leading Chinese Internet search engine, has selected Mellanox Technologies' Spectrum Ethernet switches and ConnectX-4 100Gb/s Ethernet adapters of the Baidu Machine Learning platform. The Spectrum switches and RDMA-enabled ConnectX-4 adapters enable efficient data movement placed for machine learning. Mellanox said its solutions enabled Baidu to demonstrate a 200 percent improvement in machine learning training times, resulting in faster decision making.



“We are pleased to continue working with Mellanox to enable the most efficient platforms for our applications,” said Mr. Liu Ning, system department deputy director at Baidu. “Mellanox Ethernet solutions with RDMA allow us to fully leverage our Machine Learning platform and work with various machine models while saving valuable CPU cycles and associated computing costs.”



“Machine Learning has become a critical predictive and computational tool for many businesses worldwide,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president business development, Mellanox Technologies. “Working with Baidu, the premiere internet search provider in China, has enabled Mellanox to showcase the advantages and cost effectiveness of our Spectrum switches and ConnectX-4 100Gb/s adapters solutions to enable the most efficient machine learning platforms.”



http://www.mellanox.com/page/press_release_item?id=1837



driver support for ConnectX-4 Ethernet and RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) on the VMware vSphere virtualization platform.



The new vSphere software for ConnectX-4 delivers three critical new capabilities; increased Ethernet network speeds at 25/50 and 100 Gb/s, virtualized application communication over RoCE, and advanced network virtualization and SDN (Software Defined Networking) acceleration